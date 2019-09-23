Skip navigation
U.S. Department of Labor Selects New Director for OSHA’s Construction Directorate

Scott Ketcham had served as deputy director of DOC since February 2017.

The U.S. Department of Labor has selected Scott Ketcham as the new director of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA’s) Directorate of Construction (DOC) in Washington, D.C. Ketcham had served as deputy director of DOC since February 2017.

Prior to coming to OSHA’s national office, Ketcham worked for 19 years as an OSHA acting deputy regional administrator, area director, assistant area director, and compliance officer and manager in offices in the Seattle, Dallas, and Philadelphia regions. Before joining OSHA, he spent five years as a staff industrial hygienist with the U.S. Army Medical Activity at Bassett Army Hospital on Ft. Wainwright, Alaska. He retired from the U.S. Army after 24 years of active and reserve service.

Ketcham holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Alaska, a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University, and is a Certified Safety Professional. He has a strong background in the general industry, maritime, and construction industries.

For more information, visit www.osha.gov.

 

