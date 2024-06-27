EC&M Asks — Who Is at Risk of Electric Shock & Arc Flash Injury?

In Episode 38 of “EC&M Asks,” a video series featuring subject matter experts (SMEs) answering reader-submitted questions regarding popular electrical topics, Lanny Floyd, P.E., discusses what type of workers are most at risk of electric shock and arc flash injury — and why this may include more people than you may think.

