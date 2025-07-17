The Impact of NFPA Changes to Electrical Safety in the Workplace with Dave Kreger

During the PowerTest 25 conference hosted by NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, in Orlando, Fla., from March 11-15, 2025, EC&M Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson got the chance to interview subject matter experts on a variety of topics. In this video, filmed on March 11, Ellen talked with Dave Kreger, Executive Director of Customer Solutions, Premier Power Maintenance Corporation, on the latest advancements in electrical safety.

In the discussion, they cover some of the highlights from Dave's PowerTest 25 presentation, titled "The Impact of NFPA Changes to Electrical Safety in the Workplace," including:

Understanding arc energy reduction requirements as they relate to the most recent editions of the National Electrical Code (NEC).

Importance of qualified personnel, emphasizing the critical role of NETA-certified technicians in meeting Code compliance through proper testing and maintenance procedures.

Navigating between the different NFPA standards, including how NFPA 70B and 70E impact electrical maintenance and safety while following NEC requirements.

Stay tuned for more video interviews from our time at PowerTest 25.