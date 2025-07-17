    • The Impact of NFPA Changes to Electrical Safety in the Workplace with Dave Kreger

    In this video, filmed at the NETA PowerTest 25 show, Ellen Parson interviews Dave Kreger with Premier Power Maintenance Corporation on how to assist your customers in compliance with NFPA 70, 70B and 70E..
    July 17, 2025

    During the PowerTest 25 conference hosted by NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, in Orlando, Fla., from March 11-15, 2025, EC&M Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson got the chance to interview subject matter experts on a variety of topics. In this video, filmed on March 11, Ellen talked with Dave Kreger, Executive Director of Customer Solutions, Premier Power Maintenance Corporation, on the latest advancements in electrical safety.

    In the discussion, they cover some of the highlights from Dave's PowerTest 25 presentation, titled "The Impact of NFPA Changes to Electrical Safety in the Workplace," including:

    • Understanding arc energy reduction requirements as they relate to the most recent editions of the National Electrical Code (NEC).
    • Importance of qualified personnel, emphasizing the critical role of NETA-certified technicians in meeting Code compliance through proper testing and maintenance procedures.
    • Navigating between the different NFPA standards, including how NFPA 70B and 70E impact electrical maintenance and safety while following NEC requirements.

    Stay tuned for more video interviews from our time at PowerTest 25.

    About the Author

    Email

    Ellen Parson

    Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

    Sign up for EC&M Newsletters
    Get the latest news and updates.

    Related

    AI and Cybersecurity with Keon McEwen
    Understanding Electrical Busway Vulnerabilities
    Solve EV Charging challenges for a seamless transition
    Sponsored
    2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: Katie Green
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!