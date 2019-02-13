Menu
Industry Viewpoint
Safety

Why Certain Safety Lessons Appear Seemingly Unlearned

Every year, EC&M publishes OSHA’s most commonly cited violations in a top 10 photo gallery online, and every year reader interest in that list rises. What I find somewhat puzzling about this fact is that — for at least the last six years — the categories featured on this list remain virtually unchanged, although individual rankings do shift a bit. Why does this information continue to be so popular with our readers when I’m betting most of them could

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
insulated gloves
Testing is Touching
Jan 31, 2019
IEEE 1584
How Does the New IEEE 1584 Standard Affect Me?
Feb 13, 2019
Installation Insights
The Importance of Provisional Power
Feb 13, 2019
Electrical Distribution Systems
Understanding Three Essential Elements of Electrical Distribution Systems
Feb 13, 2019