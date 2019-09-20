Why Safety Shortcuts Are Never a Good Idea

You work for an electrical services firm, and your crew is doing some switchgear-related jobs during a maintenance shutdown. Due to a mistake by one of your crew, your work is now behind schedule. You'll need another 90 minutes before you'll be ready to remove your lockout/tagout, but the outage window is supposed to close in one hour. All of the work must be completed, so skipping something to make up the lost time isn't an option.
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments