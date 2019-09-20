Why Safety Shortcuts Are Never a Good Idea

You work for an electrical services firm, and your crew is doing some switchgear-related jobs during a maintenance shutdown. Due to a mistake by one of your crew, your work is now behind schedule. You'll need another 90 minutes before you'll be ready to remove your lockout/tagout, but the outage window is supposed to close in one hour. All of the work must be completed, so skipping something to make up the lost time isn't an option.