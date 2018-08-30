Construction Worker Electrocuted in Salt Lake City

A 33-year-old construction worker died from an electrical shock at a job site in Salt Lake City, according to a fox13now.com news report.

The victim, Travis Stoddard, was a subcontractor performing electrical work for an expansion being built at the Utah State Archives and Records Service building. Stoddard is believed to have died Monday but was not discovered until Tuesday because he had been working alone.

The Salt Lake City Police Department watch command log says Stoddard was last seen Monday by other employees. Stoddard’s wife contacted the job foreman when he didn’t return home from work. The construction worker’s body was discovered on top of a cooler Tuesday morning.