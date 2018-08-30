Menu
police light bar bsauter/iStock/Thinkstock
Safety>Shock & Electrocution

Construction Worker Electrocuted in Salt Lake City

A 33-year-old construction worker died from an electrical shock at a job site in Salt Lake City, according to a fox13now.com news report.

The victim, Travis Stoddard, was a subcontractor performing electrical work for an expansion being built at the Utah State Archives and Records Service building. Stoddard is believed to have died Monday but was not discovered until Tuesday because he had been working alone.

Related: Florida Contractor Dies in Electrocution

The Salt Lake City Police Department watch command log says Stoddard was last seen Monday by other employees. Stoddard’s wife contacted the job foreman when he didn’t return home from work. The construction worker’s body was discovered on top of a cooler Tuesday morning.

TAGS: Construction Accidents & Investigations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Drowning eBook
eBook: A Lethal Combination
Aug 21, 2018
Ambulance
Chicago Electrician Injured in Jobsite Shock
Aug 21, 2018
Sequoyah Nuclear Generating Station, Tennessee
OSHA Cites Contractor After Two Employees Burned at Nuclear Power Plant
Aug 13, 2018
Heliport
Electrician Dies in Fall at Dallas Convention Center
Aug 06, 2018