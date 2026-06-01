Fast to install and engineered to last, Certa-Com trenchless PVC conduit safeguards power, data, and fiber infrastructure from day one through long-term service.

Key Highlights

The spline-lock system assembles in minutes, keeping the jobsite footprint small and crews moving on HDD and open/continuous trench projects.

Certified to UL 651, CSA C22.2 No. 211.2, and NEMA TC-2, Certa-Com ® is manufactured to Schedule 40 IPS dimensions and is BABA compliant for Buy America–aligned projects

A smooth interior eases wire and cable pulls, while corrosion-resistant PVC helps shield conductors from moisture, acids, and chemicals over the long term.





Underground conduit is one of the biggest make-or-break choices on an electrical, data, or fiber job. Once it’s buried, access is limited, and fixing problems later is rarely simple. A joint that leaks, conduit that doesn’t hold up to local soil chemistry, or a run that adds pulling friction when the schedule is already tight can turn into callbacks, outages, and long-term liability. That’s why conduit selection deserves the same attention as the conductors and equipment it’s protecting.

Certa-Com trenchless PVC conduit from Westlake Pipe & Fittings was engineered to close that gap. It delivers a code-compliant conduit system that assembles consistently for installations in the field and is designed for decades of underground service.

Specified by engineers. Trusted by crews.

Sound conduit specification starts with compliance, and Certa-Com is engineered around it. It’s manufactured to diameter (IPS) and wall thickness of Schedule 40 with standards and certification to UL 651, CSA C22.2 No. 211.2, and NEMA TC-2, so it stays compatible with standard rigid nonmetallic conduit fittings.

Westlake Pipe & Fittings brings long-standing pipe-and-fittings manufacturing expertise into the electrical market. For field crews, compliance translates directly to predictability: fittings connect as expected without adapters or field modifications, dimensions are consistent, and there are no surprises mid-installation. For design engineers, that means Certa-Com can be specified with confidence, with consistent dimensions that support repeatable results in the field. Certa-Com is also BABA compliant, supporting Buy America–aligned projects with domestically sourced manufacturing and the documentation procurement teams need for compliance verification.

Underground protection for power, data, and fiber.

Conduit has a simple job: protect what’s inside it. Underground, the threats don’t let up. Moisture, corrosive soils, impact during backfill, and thermal cycling all add up over years of service. If the conduit underperforms in any one of those areas, it can compromise the system it’s there to protect.

Certa-Com is designed to address those demands. A smooth interior helps reduce pulling tension and protect cable jackets during installation. PVC construction helps resist impact and moisture intrusion over the long term. Its resistance to acids, alkalis, salt solutions, and many common chemicals makes it a strong fit across a wide range of environments, from coastal work to industrial sites to older urban corridors where soil conditions can be variable or aggressive.

Across electrical utility distribution, high-speed data, and optical fiber communications, Certa-Com provides a stable pathway that helps limit moisture-related issues and supports conductor protection well beyond initial installation. In other words, it’s not just about protecting the wire; it’s about helping extend reliable system performance over time.

Full strength. Locked in. Ready to go.

Certa-Com’s spline-lock system is where installation performance really shows up. The joint reaches full strength as soon as it’s assembled. There are no solvents, no heat fusion, and no cure time, keeping the job moving without having to wait on curing steps that are sensitive to temperature or weather. For horizontal directional drilling (HDD) pulls and trench work where time and access are tight, that means joint integrity without the extra process steps traditional joining methods require.

At the joint, a corrosion-proof nylon spline keys into precision-machined grooves in the bell and spigot. Once seated, it creates a fully circumferential, bidirectionally restrained connection that locks each length in place. A flexible elastomeric gasket in the bell provides the seal.

Its segmented pipe design enables cartridge style assembly, so crews don’t need as much laydown area or staging space along the alignment. That’s an advantage on urban bore jobs and traffic-sensitive corridors where surface disruption has to be kept under control. Because it’s intended for both HDD and open/continuous trench work, teams can use one consistent conduit system across different site conditions and installation methods.

For engineers and contractors, that versatility can simplify specification and planning: one product, tested and certified, that performs consistently whether the run is a directional bore under a highway or a continuous trench through a utility corridor.

Setting the standard underground.

Certa-Com was developed for the real demands of modern underground work. It combines code-compliant dimensions and certifications with chemical and moisture resistance that holds up in real-world underground environments. It also uses an assembly system that helps reduce process variables that can introduce risk. And it’s backed by a company with the infrastructure experience to support engineers and crews from specification through installation.

Find out more about Certa-Com® trenchless PVC conduit and for technical documentation, certifications, and specification support, visit westlakepipe.com.