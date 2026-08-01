Why traditional motor protection is no longer enough for modern industrial operations

Intelligent motor management uses real-time data and predictive diagnostics to keep industrial equipment running, replacing protection schemes that could only react after a motor had already stopped. For plant engineers, contractors, and system integrators, it marks a shift from protecting a single motor to understanding the health of an entire operation.

The limits of protection that only react

For decades, motor protection had one job: watch for an overload or a short, then open the circuit to protect the motor. It worked, but it was blind. The first sign of trouble was a machine that had already stopped, and the response was a technician with a multimeter trying to work out why.

That model is increasingly out of step with how plants actually run. Industrial equipment and commercial buildings depend on hundreds of motors, and when one drops out without warning, the cost lands in lost production, overtime, and dispatched trucks rather than in the motor itself.

Why the stakes are higher now

Three pressures have turned limited motor visibility from an inconvenience into a competitive liability: the rising cost of downtime, a shrinking pool of skilled labor, and tighter scrutiny of energy use.

Operators feel the downtime pressure most directly. Omdia surveyed 150 manufacturers and machine builders in March 2025. Respondents ranked enhanced operational efficiency (43%) and reduced downtime (31%) as the top two benefits of bringing digital controls, IoT, and AI into motor management.

The labor math compounds the problem. Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute project that U.S. manufacturing could need as many as 3.8 million workers between 2024 and 2033, with up to 1.9 million of those jobs left unfilled if the skills gap holds. Fewer experienced technicians means less time for reactive troubleshooting, and a stronger case for systems that can tell you what is wrong before someone has to go find out.

Energy is the third pressure. Electricity accounts for more than 90% of the lifetime cost of owning a typical industrial motor, according to the Clean Energy Ministerial, so a motor running poorly is quietly expensive long before it ever stops.

What intelligent motor management actually does

Intelligent motor management gives each motor a brain. Instead of a relay that only trips, a connected motor controller streams real-time data on current, temperature, and load. Software pairs with that data to flag a developing problem, schedule maintenance around actual conditions, and let an operator check equipment from a phone or laptop.

The market has already moved this way. In the same Omdia survey, 87% of respondents called the integration of digital technologies important or critically important to operational efficiency, and 91% reported significant or noticeable improvement in their motor management after digitalizing it.

The payoff is a move from reactive to predictive operations: monitoring equipment health continuously, catching the early signs of trouble, and tracking energy consumption so waste shows up as data rather than as a line on a utility bill.

The intelligent motor control center

An intelligent motor control center (iMCC) is built around connected, communicating motor controllers rather than hard-wired ones. A conventional MCC wires each component back to a programmable logic controller (PLC) to switch motors on and off, so the system only knows a motor has a problem once it stops. An iMCC carries device communication over a single network cable, which cuts wiring, simplifies programming, and delivers real-time equipment health to operators.

The hardest part of getting there is rarely the technology. Omdia found the single biggest barrier to adopting connected motor management is integrating it with legacy equipment, cited by 35% of respondents, followed by a lack of in-house expertise (23%) and cybersecurity concerns (16%).

That is why the most practical path for most facilities is not rip-and-replace. Modular, connected motor management can be retrofitted into an existing MCC or specified as part of a new iMCC, letting a plant modernize in step with its budget and its maintenance windows.

What it looks like in the field

Consider a North American public utility that operates thousands of motors across 26 wastewater pumping stations, treatment plants, and remote leachate pumps at a landfill. Its original setup used water-level floats to start and stop pumps, with no connectivity and no way to see a problem until a pump quit, often at a site an hour’s drive away.

After moving to a smart motor management solution with remote monitoring, operators can now see the health and runtime of each pump from a central office and receive condition data and alarms. When something needs attention, they send a technician who already knows what the issue is and what to bring. The utility documented the change in a case study interview with Omdia, which noted the shift from manual readings and reactive checks to centralized, predictive operation.

Choosing a path forward

Modernizing motor protection does not have to mean replacing everything at once. The question for most electrical decision-makers is simpler: when a motor controller comes due for replacement or a new line goes in, does it stay blind, or does it become a source of data?

TeSys™ Tera is the next-generation motor management system from Schneider Electric™. It replaces the advanced protection of TeSys T inside a motor control center and adds real-time data, predictive diagnostics, and remote monitoring across industrial and commercial facilities. Paired with EcoStruxure™ software, it lets operators monitor equipment from a digital platform, track energy consumption, and act on a developing issue before it becomes downtime. It can be retrofitted into an existing MCC or specified in a new iMCC. Its modular design means fewer parts to stock and simpler PLC programming for the OEMs and integrators who build these systems.

For the electrical engineers and contractors who design and maintain power distribution, that intersection matters. Motor management sits where motor control meets power and energy management, and sourcing both from a single energy technology partner keeps the network, the data, and the support under one roof rather than stitched across multiple suppliers.

The plants that treat every motor as a source of intelligence, not just a thing to protect, will be the ones still running while their peers are looking for the multimeter.

About the author

Marta Asack is the Senior Vice President of Power Products for North America at Schneider Electric, where she leads global strategy and innovation for energy management solutions. She brings extensive expertise in engineering, program management, product development, operations, and manufacturing, with a strong track record of leadership within Schneider Electric.

Her experience leading large-scale business operations across North America has further strengthened her ability to drive strategic growth, product innovation, and customer-focused execution.

Deeply committed to advancing sustainable and resilient power systems, Marta blends strategic vision with a passion for shaping the future of energy. She is known for her high energy, forward-thinking mindset, and ability to turn challenges into opportunities, and continues to inspire teams and deliver impactful results in the evolving energy landscape.