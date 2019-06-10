A Guide for Evaluating Surge Protective Devices

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Rosslyn, Va., has released the first in a new series of publications intended to provide guidance on the evaluation, specification, and use of surge protective devices (SPD) in low-voltage power distribution system applications.

“Surge Protective Device Specification Guide for Low-Voltage Power Distribution Systems, Part 1” (NEMA SPD 1.1-2019) is written for those who use or specify SPDs and others affiliated with the low-voltage SPD marketplace, “so that uniformity of specifications and parameters will improve comprehension, application, and utilization,” said Saad Lambaz, Global Standards Manager at Littelfuse, Inc., NEMA Low Voltage Surge Section Member.

The guide includes SPD ratings related to the operating system and performance, a specification checklist, and information on surge current ratings, modes of protection, and general grounding practices.