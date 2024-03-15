Is Troubleshooting Considered Energized Work?

When discussing electrical safety, a question frequently asked by NETA technicians is, “When does troubleshooting end, and when does repair begin?” This question is often paired with, “What does 70E say about troubleshooting and repair?” We hope to make things clear for everyone in the field.

NFPA 70E definitions

To begin, look at the definition of “working on” (energized electrical conductors and circuit parts) in Art. 100 of the 2024 edition of NFPA 70E. It says, “Intentionally coming in contact with energized electrical conductors or circuit parts with the hands, feet, or other body parts, with tools, probes, or with test equipment, regardless of the personal protective equipment (PPE) a person is wearing.

“Informational Note: Examples of ‘working on’ can include but are not limited to diagnostic testing (such as taking readings or measurements of electrical equipment, conductors, or circuit parts with approved test equipment that does not require making any physical change to the electrical equipment, conductors, or circuit parts) and repair or physical alteration of electrical equipment, conductors, or circuit parts (such as making or tightening connections, removing or replacing components, etc.).”

A lot is going on in the above definition. The first sentence begins with “Intentionally coming in contact ….. with the hands, feet, or other body parts ….” So, in this definition, contact is not accidental, but intentional with any part of the body. This separates it from unintentional contact (incident) or any type of equipment failure. That sentence continues “with tools, probes, or with test equipment, regardless of the personal protective equipment (PPE) a person is wearing.” This makes it clear that using voltage testers or any other type of test equipment is included, and PPE doesn’t change this; you’re still working on energized electrical conductors or circuit parts. Many technicians believe that troubleshooting is not “working on.” Clearly, it is, and appropriate PPE is necessary.

The Informational Note states there are two categories of “working on”: 1) diagnostic testing; and 2) repair. Diagnostic is defined as “taking readings or measurements of electrical equipment, conductors, or circuit parts with approved test equipment that does not require making any physical change to the equipment.” This would include absence-of-voltage testing, troubleshooting, calibration, or voltage testing.

Again, PPE is mandatory because using voltage-rated probes on energized electrical equipment is not considered safe. There is an exception in Chapter 3 for laboratory work, but it would not apply to NETA-type testing and maintenance work. Article 350 applies to this work where a specifically trained and responsible person known as the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) can make job-specific requirements that may be different than those found in Chapter 1.

The second category of working on (repair) is defined as “any physical change to the electrical equipment, conductors, or circuit parts (such as making or tightening connections, removing or replacing components, etc.).” We have seen many instances where this is misunderstood or just violated, especially during maintenance-type activities.