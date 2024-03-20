testing personnel in ppe
  1. Test & Measurement

NETA Launches New Qualified Electrical Equipment Maintenance Contractor and Worker Program

March 20, 2024
New qualification program is in response to the recently ANSI-approved NFPA 70B Standard.

The InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA) launched its new Qualified Electrical Equipment Maintenance Contractor and Worker Program at PowerTest24, NETA's annual electrical power system safety and reliability conference held recently at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. According to NETA, the new qualification program is in response to the recently ANSI-approved NFPA 70B Standard, making proper electrical equipment maintenance mandatory and enforceable. The new program is intended to meet the anticipated demand for vetted, qualified electrical equipment maintenance contractors through a process of company review and the testing of contractor-employed electrical maintenance equipment workers.

As facility owners and operators consider how to align their electrical maintenance programs with the NFPA 70B maintenance requirements, the demand for qualified electrical contractors with qualified electrical maintenance workers will accelerate. Through the establishment of its new Qualified Electrical Equipment Maintenance Contractor and Worker Program, NETA has taken a leadership position in support of the NFPA 70B maintenance requirements.

To meet the requirements of this new qualification program administered through NETA, Qualified Electrical Equipment Maintenance Contractors (QEMC) will have completed a standardized vetting process. The vetting process entails a review of the electrical contractor’s maintenance capabilities, safety programs, equipment calibrations, and business operations. In addition, a minimum number of the electrical contractor’s employed workers will have passed an exam, administered by NETA, verifying their knowledge and expertise as a Qualified Electrical Equipment Maintenance Worker (QEMW). The NETA administered QEMC and QEMW Program guidelines, policies, and application process have been finalized and the QEMW exam will be available this summer (2024).

The NETA administered QEMC and QEMW Program is designed around routine maintenance services that support the more technical and advanced electrical testing services specified in the ANSI-approved NETA Standards and performed by NETA-Certified testing technicians at NETA-Accredited independent, third-party testing organizations.

