    Electrical Testing Quiz: Partial Discharge Cable Testing

    June 12, 2024
    It’s time to test your knowledge on this advanced diagnostic testing technique.

    Any electrical professional or technician who performs tests on electrical equipment in the various applications and settings found in the industry must continually adjust to advancing technology and diagnostic testing techniques. Over the years, cable testing has advanced to a point where multiple testing methods can be selected. Oftentimes, clients (site owners) may choose off-line partial discharge (PD) testing as one of their preferred cable testing methods. Let’s see how much you know about off-line partial discharge testing of cables in this six-question quiz. Good luck!

    Electrical Testing Education articles are provided by the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA), www.NETAworld.org. NETA was formed in 1972 to establish uniform testing procedures for electrical equipment and systems. Today the association accredits electrical testing companies; certifies electrical testing technicians; publishes the ANSI/NETA Standards for Acceptance Testing, Maintenance Testing, Commissioning, and the Certification of Electrical Test Technicians; and provides training through its annual conferences (PowerTest and EPIC — Electrical Power Innovations Conference) and its expansive library of educational resources. 

    Virginia Balitski

    Virginia Balitski

    Virginia Balitski, CET, Manager – Training and Development, has worked for Magna IV Engineering since 2006. Virginia started her career as a Field Service Technologist and achieved NETA Level 4 Senior Technician certification. She is also a Certified Engineering Technologist through ASET – The Association of Science & Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta. Virginia has since dedicated her time to the advancement of training and safety in the electrical industry. She is the current vice-chair of the CSA Z462, Workplace Electrical Safety Committee; is a member of the NFPA 70E, Electrical Safety in the Workplace Technical Committee; and represents NETA on the ASTM F18 Committee. Virginia serves on NETA’s Board of Directors and is involved with many NETA committees. 

