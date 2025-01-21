NFPA 70B and the Resurgence of the Electrical Maintenance Program

Yes, that picture was taken inside a facility; it was not staged. After immediately bringing this to our customer’s attention, we heard a story of how this particular breaker had been tripping repeatedly, causing unacceptable outages. The fix, which I’m sure was never openly discussed, was to install jumpers from line to load and effectively eliminate the breaker. This has been a powerful lesson as to the importance of always testing for the absence of voltage after opening a breaker and before beginning work.

Why is my main switch opening?

Facilities that seldom do maintenance could experience unexpected operations of protective devices after proper maintenance is completed. One such example was a bolted pressure switch at a plant we serviced. Many technicians have experienced a moment of dread when you push the trip button on a bolted pressure contact switch with all of your might and nothing happens — the switch doesn’t open. When this happens, you know you will probably not be going home early. But it happens, and we all know it’s a possibility anytime we work on a bolted pressure switch of any type.

The solution revolves around penetrating oil, some patience, and the occasional tug-o-war with a strap to pull the switch open. Please note that this work must always be performed on equipment in an electrically safe condition. With any luck after a good bit of cleaning and proper lubrication, the switch typically can be restored to operational status and closes properly. It is while following this type of repair that a new form of problem can occur.

After the maintenance and repair of the bolted pressure contact switch, our client called us in a panic. The switch had opened unexpectedly and could not be reclosed. They wanted us on site right away to close the switch and determine the reason it had opened.

As I drove up to the plant, I noticed that many buildings in the surrounding areas were also in the dark. As it turned out, the local electric utility had lost power, and the undervoltage relay associated with the switch had done its job and opened the switch. I explained to the client that the system had worked properly and that once utility power was restored, we would be able to close the switch. To roughly quote the property manager, “We have had numerous utility outages over the years and never needed to reclose the switch!”

Stuck switches are a great opportunity to discuss the importance of maintenance to avoid the normalization of deviation with your client. Once a switch is functioning mechanically, it is important to verify and demonstrate the ground fault and undervoltage/loss of phase relay operations for your customer.