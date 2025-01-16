EPIC Conference Delivers in Dallas

Held October 13, 2024 in Dallas, NETA’s inaugural Electrical Power Innovations Conference (EPIC) brought industry experts and thought leaders together to share knowledge and discuss the emerging technologies/trends that are poised to shape tomorrow’s electrical power industry. By all accounts, it was an EPIC success!

If you were not in attendance, you missed a different kind of conference. EPIC participants gathered after each knowledge-sharing session to engage the session’s thought leaders and hang in the hallways with voices raised and energized in discussion. These conversations were the catalyst for actions that will be leveraged as EPIC participants return to lead their organizations forward.

The success of EPIC rests squarely on the 68 companies that sent speakers and teams of representatives to participate in the conference’s 12 unique future-focused knowledge-sharing sessions. EPIC participants aimed to keep up with or stay ahead of the technological advancements and trends shaping the electrical power industry.