Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Digital Multimeter

Tips to interpret the voltage measurement

Follow all safety precautions, set up the DMM, and place the test leads on the test points. The number appearing on the meter face is the voltage difference between those two points. However, that number may not be what you think it is.

Set the DMM for the correct voltage.

A simple error is failing to set the meter function switch to the appropriate voltage type (AC or DC). Experienced techs will quickly catch their mistake and change to the switch. New technicians, while learning to use their meter, may just be confused and proceed in the wrong direction. Make sure you know whether the circuit is AC or DC, and set the meter accordingly.

Use a true-rms DMM when applicable.

Reading voltage values in electronic circuits, such as variable-frequency drives (VFDs), uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, battery chargers, and any distribution system supplying significant electronic loads, requires the use of a “true-rms” meter rather than an “average-responding” DMM. An average responding meter reads the root mean square value (rms) of a pure sine wave. Due to the countless electronic devices in distribution systems today, many such systems are made up of distorted sine waves. These distorted waves can produce voltage readings as much as 40% low and high on average responding DMMs. Electronic loads produce high-frequency noise and harmonics that distort the non-sinusoidal readings. Low-pass filters are designed into DMMs to block high-frequency noise. Use the correct type of DMM on these circuits, or expect inaccurate readings (Photo 1).