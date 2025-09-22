Enhancing Reliability: Best Practices in Protection System Testing and Validation

We recommend a more structured approach to testing circuits to achieve overlap in testing procedures while minimizing the number of operations performed on a device. This will reduce the risk of human error and contact wear and tear, ultimately improving the efficiency and performance of the circuit.

For example, if testing a protective scheme on a circuit breaker equipped with a lockout relay, the first relay operation can be verified to trip the lockout relay, which then trips the breaker. Now that the circuit between the 86 and the circuit breaker has been verified as intact and functional, we can avoid additional operations of that breaker by leaving it in the trip state and testing all further trips to the 86, helping prolong the life cycle of the breaker.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of functional testing?

Functional testing can be a complicated process, depending on the protection schemes being tested and the affected equipment. Brownfield upgrades often involve in-service equipment and require weeks, if not months, of planning. Protection outages (temporarily disabling specific protection schemes, such as secondary relaying, etc.) can put the power system at risk, and planned station outages may require extensive switching in the field. However, functional testing should not be disregarded without proper documentation and clear communication with the customer.

The advantages of functional testing are numerous. Functional testing not only provides reassurance that the scheme works as intended but also gives the technician a better understanding of the protection scheme. Verifying interoperability with overlapping schemes is critical and should be investigated thoroughly before placing equipment into service. This reduces the risk of future misoperations and, if coordinated, can minimize the time spent testing.

What can we do better?

Ultimately, as engineers and technicians, we should always try to balance technical rigor with speed and efficiency to meet project needs. Rather than being rigidly committed to one way of working, flexibility and openness to new methods allow us to continue to improve. While the most critical elements of the protection system or those with a high degree of dependence on outside interactions are better served by functional testing of the larger system, we can identify discrete elements and functions that can be easily verified inside a smaller test envelope. This efficiency can ultimately give us more time to respond to emergent problems on the project or spend longer working on the most critical aspects. Isolating some of these discrete elements also allows us to quickly identify some issues and respond earlier in the process, avoiding potential delays late in the project’s life cycle.

Conclusion

There are numerous benefits and advantages to implementing functional testing with function testing when performing commissioning activities. We’ve shown that, given the proper coordination and planning, many normal commissioning activities can be combined to make the commissioning process more efficient. This more holistic approach ensures that each element has been verified against its settings. It can also prove that there are no unexpected interactions with other elements internal to that relay and externally elsewhere in the circuit.

By intelligently applying these combined methods, the work of commissioning and testing will be made easier, and we can help design and manage the project more successfully by finding issues as early in the project’s life cycle as possible. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to protection system commissioning and testing, examining our practices and finding opportunities to apply the right techniques at the right time gives us our best chance to be successful and efficient in our work.