NETA Releases Agenda for PowerTest 2026 Conference

Registration for PowerTest 2026 is now open
Sept. 9, 2025
NETA
The InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA) has announced the agenda for PowerTest 2026, its annual electrical power safety and reliability conference. The five-day event will be held March 2–6, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn.

This year’s program addresses key industry challenges including electrical safety, technician training, workforce retention, and project profitability. Training sessions will cover topics such as transformers, relays, renewable energy, NFPA 70B compliance, and emerging areas like AI in power systems and substation digitization.

PowerTest will also feature in-depth seminars, targeted technical training, certification exam preparation, and workforce development programs. Networking events include the PowerTest trade show, a pre-conference gathering at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, the PowerBash music showcase, and more.

Registration opened Sept. 1 at powertest.org, with early-bird discounts available through Dec. 31, 2025.

