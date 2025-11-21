Electrical Signature Analysis of Oil- and Dry-Type Transformers

Periodic and continuous electrical signature analysis can be used to evaluate the general condition and power quality that affects oil- and dry-type transformers. This article discusses how conditions such as loose connections, resonance, component looseness, and failing electrical components can be detected. Case studies from several applications, including wind power, solar, and industrial dry- and oil-type transformers, are presented.

Defining electrical signature analysis

The purpose of electrical signature analysis (ESA) is to use the magnetic field in the air gap of an electrical machine to evaluate power quality — the condition of the electrical and mechanical components in the electric motor or generator and driven equipment. The analysis is performed using measured voltage and current data with the line frequency acting as the amplitude-modulated carrier frequency.

Sample rates, FMAX, bin size, and Nyquist are similar to those of vibration analysis with a Nyquist value of 2 and the data being analyzed in an FFT spectrum in either linear data or decibels. Decibel levels are read down from the peak voltage or current to associated peaks and are presented as -dB (or dB down). Unlike in vibration, where a value such as stator conditions is the number of stator slots times the running speed, ESA is the number of stator slots times the RPM +/- of the line frequency.

In the case of electric machines, most conditions (and the forcing functions associated with them) are interpreted directly from the supplied data. This means that a defect in a bearing, rotor, or stator is explicit, while the use of the technology and measurements of a transformer’s electrical signature are implicit and infer conditions associated with condition and reliability. With transformers, we review phase impedance, power factor, phase balance, harmonics, and variations in the magnetic field between primary and secondary.

In oil-filled transformers, the pass-through connections go through insulated seals referred to as bushings that seal the oil in. These are often oil-filled and hold the external connections away from the transformer frame (Photo 1). The fins on the sides are radiators for cooling the transformer oil, which normally relies upon thermal flow. Fans may be applied to extend the operating range of the transformer. Large sealed transformers may also include an expansion tank for excess oil as it expands thermally. There may also be pressurized nitrogen and nitrogen bottles to keep dissolved gases in the transformer oil and protect the insulation system and oil from water. Transmission and distribution systems, as well as some large substation transformers, may also have auto-taps that adjust for voltage to keep the output within an acceptable range.