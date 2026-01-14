Understanding NFPA 70E and the Condition of Maintenance

“Condition of maintenance” is a phrase often used in NFPA codes and standards, but do you really understand what it means? If not, take a look at Informative Annex S, “Assessing the Condition of Maintenance,” in the 2024 edition of NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace.

NFPA 70E Requirements

Where is the condition of maintenance referred to in NFPA 70E? Let’s look at a few relevant Sections.

The general requirements in Sec. 110.3 state that the condition of maintenance must be addressed.

110.3(C) Condition of Maintenance. The electrical safety program shall include elements that consider the condition of maintenance of electrical equipment and systems.

Annex S, Sec. S.3, Electrical Safety Program, clearly states that you must consider the condition of maintenance in your electrical safety program:

… the employer shall implement and document an overall electrical safety program that directs activity appropriate to the risk associated with electrical hazards.

This is further clarified in Sec. 110.5, Host and Contract Employers’ Responsibilities, which also states:

110.5(C) Condition of Maintenance. An electrical safety program must consider the condition of maintenance of the equipment and its component parts.

Now you have a clear requirement in general terms. You also have a specific requirement, if you are a host employer or a contract employer, to consider the condition of maintenance in your electrical safety program, as per Art. 205:

… safe normal operation of equipment is dependent on the condition of maintenance.

What is a condition of maintenance?

Let’s start with the definition of “condition of maintenance,” which is the same in NFPA 70B, Standard for Electrical Equipment Maintenance, and NFPA 70E: The state of the electrical equipment considering the manufacturers’ instructions, manufacturers’ recommendations, and the applicable industry codes, standards, and recommended practices.

Now, let’s dissect the three main parts of the definition to understand its meaning further.

Part 1: The state of the electrical equipment

It seems obvious, but don’t overlook the state of electrical equipment. It’s the overall condition of the equipment (Photo 1) as you see it and begin to interact with it. Is it new? Service aged? Clean? Dirty? Good condition? Poor condition? All those factors need to be considered.