The Path to Excellence: Skills and Attitudes of Top Electrical Technicians

For years, we have faced an unprecedented worker shortage across the electrical industry, including technicians. Because of it, it is important to not only have more skilled individuals in order to meet growing demands in services like power system maintenance, but also to focus on improving the skillsets of current technicians.

This article explores the essential qualities and actions that will transform you from just one technician of many into the go-to technician — someone your customers and company can always depend on.

Appearance and professionalism: Why first impressions matter

How you show up on the job is often the first indication of your professionalism. A wrinkled shirt, untucked uniform, or disheveled appearance can undermine confidence in your abilities. A quality technician knows that presenting yourself as polished and ready to work sets the tone for the rest of the day.

Look around. The customer naturally navigates to the sharpest-looking person in the crew even if that person is the most junior of the group. Looking sharp includes your service truck or van, and it’s frustrating to see a technician’s truck full of take-out trash or in disarray. You are busy and constantly traveling in this field, but build habits that allow you to take the time to look like the professional you want to become.

Report quality and accuracy: Test reports are key

The technician understands that the test report is often the most critical deliverable for the customer. It’s not just about performing the tests; it’s also about documenting results accurately and thoroughly. Customers are paying for a high-quality, complete report, not just your time on site.

Avoid shortcuts

Completing test sheets accurately and in real time on your company’s designated electronic platform ensures no details are missed. Filling in data later or relying on scraps of paper is risky and can lead to errors, extra work, or even lost credibility. You might think you are saving time by using other methods to collect data, but it has been proven time and again that spending the extra five to 10 minutes on site to enter the data correctly saves hours after the job is over. The worst-case scenario is one where the data is incomplete, and you must revisit the site to obtain the missing data.

Use objective language

The technician uses technically accurate language when interacting with clients. Avoid slang or vague terms that can confuse or mislead. Clear communication builds trust and respect.

In reports and communications with customers, avoid subjective terms like “high” or “low” or “bad.” Subjective terms are open to interpretation and can trigger fear and concern where none need exist. Instead, provide factual statements such as, “The power factor is 2.0%, while the standard is 0.5%.” A statement that the insulation resistance is “extremely low” could be improved: “The insulation resistance does not meet the NETA minimum for the equipment rating.”

Ownership and initiative: Lead the job

The technician doesn’t wait to be told what to do. Review the scope of work before the project begins, and be proactive in reaching out to the customer to clarify details. This kind of initiative sets the technician apart from someone who simply follows instructions. Every company needs more technicians who can take on a project and accomplish the management and customer responsibilities.

These processes vary from company to company, so know what your processes are, and do everything you can to know your customers and projects. Failure to understand the customer and project expectations creates stress and leads to poor or inefficient performance.

Continuous learning

Whether through books, articles, podcasts, or videos, the technician always seeks opportunities to learn. Technical skills are vital, but so is personal development. Keep asking, “What more can I do?”

Tool and equipment maintenance: Test equipment

The technician understands that proper maintenance and care of your tools is critical. Ensure that equipment is stored, transported, and used correctly. Damaged equipment doesn’t just cost the company money — it impacts your ability to do your job effectively. Treat equipment with care. While it was designed to be rugged, mishandling, standing on leads, or exposing equipment to weather will cost you money.

Don't normalize deviation

Don’t allow poor practices like damaged leads or malfunctioning equipment to become normalized. We all have a piece of test equipment where you must turn the knob just right to get it to work. Always aim for optimal performance from your tools.

Coachability and learning: Be open to feedback

The technician recognizes that even the most experienced technician can improve. A coachable attitude — being open to advice and willing to learn — fosters growth and ensures you are always evolving in your role.

For example, I was managing an outage, making the rounds to check on everyone’s progress. I stopped at the high-current test set where a technician reported that several breakers did not pass on short-time pick-up. When I asked questions about his method, this veteran technician wasn’t offended. He simply stepped out of the way and asked if I would show him a better way. He took my coaching and improved his technique, and breakers began to meet the manufacturer’s criteria. This experience showed me another way you can recognize who the best technicians are.

Learn through observation

The technician is curious and takes every opportunity to observe more experienced technicians, especially during challenging situations. Their problem-solving and communications with customers are valuable learning moments.

Especially during my early years in the industry, I shadowed more senior technicians when it was time to energize equipment after an outage. While others sat at the truck waiting to be released to go home at the end of a long day, I stayed close and watched the troubleshooting skills these veterans employed to work through issues and calm the customer. These lessons were invaluable, and I employ these processes to this day.

Communicating challenges: Why bad news can’t wait

When things aren’t going as planned, communicate immediately. The technician knows that waiting to report issues — or hoping they’ll resolve themselves — often leads to bigger problems. Transparency is key in managing expectations and finding solutions. There have been too many situations where the call comes too late to take corrective actions. Whether it is poor test results or not having the tools you need, the best time to communicate those issues is now. You might only need a second set of eyes or someone who can work out the logistics of getting the tools to get the job accomplished.

An issue we could have avoided happened when an overnight breaker testing crew failed about half of the 40 breakers they tested that night. If the technicians had recognized that a 50% failure rate was off and called me, we could have worked together to identify that they were not properly defeating thermal memory on the breakers.

Seek help when needed

One sign of a dependable technician is knowing when to reach out for support. Troubleshooting sometimes requires input from others — whether it’s figuring out why breakers are failing, handling complex procedures, or articulating the challenge.

Thinking about an issue doesn’t tap into all of your problem-solving resources. Have you ever struggled with a personal or business problem and been unable to find a solution until you share it with a friend or coworker and the answer seems to magically come to you? Activating the language areas of the brain and being forced to break down the problem helps us find solutions.

Problem solving and persistence: Embrace challenges

The technician sees challenges as opportunities to grow and solve problems. Whether it’s finding the right part or figuring out a new testing procedure, the ability to persist and solve issues creatively is invaluable. Persistence coupled with calling for other support (like the last example) is a true mark of the technician.

Say yes more often

Instead of focusing on why something can’t be done, ask how it can be done. Whether it’s taking on additional tasks or figuring out logistical challenges, the technician has a can-do attitude that is essential for success when things get tough.

Keep it simple

The technician knows when to keep it simple. Yes, there are complicated and complex situations and electrical theories in our industry. In my experience, the simple answer is often the best.

During a hot summer in Nashville, we received a call from a facility that was attempting to meet a power reduction initiative by running a standby generator. Our company was called in when the generator transfer switch would not connect the generator to the load. While I watched the senior technician and customer pour over drawings, I stood back and took in the controls on the transfer switch. I noticed that a switch labeled No-Load Test and Load Test was in the No-Load Test position. I suggested that perhaps the switch should be placed in the Load Test position. After a brief discussion, we moved the switch to the Load Test position, and the transfer switch transferred and connected the generator to the load. Problem solved.

Time management and focusing on doing tasks now

Whether it’s completing a report, having a conversation with a customer, or preparing for a job, the technician knows the best time to act is now. It is tempting to think, “I can get that task done tomorrow.” Inevitably, the universe will respond to your delays by providing an emergency job or some other unplanned urgent need. Procrastination leads to increased stress and more complex problems later. Act immediately whenever possible.

Make use of downtime

Use your spare time wisely. The technician stays active. If you’re not on a job site, practice using test equipment, study manuals, or perform maintenance on your test equipment. Constantly improving your skills makes you more valuable to your team.

The technician knows that preparing for a project before it’s time to go on site can save both time and money. Research published by the Construction Industry Institute has shown that front-end planning leads to added project value. Benjamin Franklin may have said it best: “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” This could be as simple as creating a load list of the equipment you need for the job or as complicated as creating a Gantt chart to track all tasks.

One of my favorite preparation tasks is the prepopulating of test sheets. Getting as much customer information and equipment designations on the test sheet before the job further minimizes the urge to take shortcuts when completing test sheets in the field and creates consistency of information between multiple teams.

Adaptibility and embracing change

Industries evolve, and so do company structures and technologies. The technician is adaptable. When change comes, view it as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Maintain high ethical standards

The technician is always honest in their work. Whether it’s reporting data accurately or admitting when a mistake has been made, integrity builds long-term trust with your company and customers.

Mistakes happen to the best of us. There is a running joke in the electrical testing industry that there are only two types of technicians: Those who have caused an unplanned outage and those who will cause an unplanned outage. When your time comes and you need to explain what happened to create an outage, be transparent and humble. Any attempts to cover up an event or deflect your participation in the outage will follow you in your career.

I was working in a utility substation during one such occurrence when I inserted a PK block to restore a bus differential circuit. Inserting the block shorted the CTs — only for a moment — but that was all it took for the relay to operate and shut down the entire industrial sector of this small town in Tennessee. I immediately realized my mistake and was very embarrassed. It took several minutes to restore power, and once things were returned to service, I spent several hours in meetings, presenting the data outlining the errors as well as plans to prevent additional events. The ownership my company and I took in the error further deepened our relationship with the client.

Another note about ethics: This also applies to how you document your expenses and track your time. The technician does not look for ways to work the system because they understand that how you do anything is how you do everything.

Conclusion

Becoming the best technician you can be isn’t about having more technical knowledge than others — it’s about how you approach your work, your relationships inside and outside the company, and your growth. By focusing on professionalism, accuracy, initiative, care, and ethics, you become someone who is not only trusted but also relied upon by your company and your customers. The technician is more than just a job title — it’s a commitment to excellence. Be engaged, stay positive, and treat everyone with trust and respect.