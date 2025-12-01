What’s New at PowerTest 2026

NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – has announced the PowerTest26 Conference, convening in Nashville, Tenn., on March 2 – 6, 2026. PowerTest26 will feature its traditional in-depth training sessions but also offer fresh experiences and expanded learning opportunities — from expert-led hands-on instruction, a technology showcase, and Safety Immersion Experience to flexible learning formats. In addition, attendees can preview the upcoming EPIC Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, on October 11 – 13, 2026.

NEW TO POWERTEST26

Electrical Safety Immersion Experience, Booth #923 at PowerTest26 Trade Show (March 3, 2026)

Step into Booth #923 at the PowerTest26 Trade Show on March 2nd to begin the ultimate hands-on engagement experience. Elevate your electrical safety expertise and test your knowledge.

Explore Innovations : Discover cutting-edge technologies, PPE, and life-saving tools.

: Discover cutting-edge technologies, PPE, and life-saving tools. Test Your Knowledge : Challenge your understanding of safety protocols and best practices.

: Challenge your understanding of safety protocols and best practices. Get Your Safety Score: Receive a personalized safety aptitude score to gauge your safety readiness.

PowerTest26 Technician Level-Up Reception – NETA and AVO Celebrate the Backbone of the Power Industry (March 4, 2026, directly following the Technical Seminar Sessions) Enjoy an inspiring evening as NETA and AVO Training Institute honor the dedication and achievements of our industry’s essential electrical testing technicians and maintenance professionals. Connect with power professionals, NETA Technicians, NETA Approved Military Organizations (NAMO) members, and QEMW-Qualified Electrical Maintenance Workers through stories and shared experiences. The event concludes with Level-Up Coins awarded to NETA Technicians who have elevated their expertise and commitment to the field. The reception is free for all 4- and 5-Day PowerTest26 Registrants. PowerTest26 Five-Day, Four-Day, Two-Day, or Friday-Only Training PowerTest26 offers flexible training options over the five days of the conference. Power experts and technicians aiming to maximize their learning and earn up to 48 CTD/4.8 CEU credits will want to register for the full Five-Day training experience focused on electrical power system testing, maintenance, and safety. Investing time to build skills and expand knowledge creates professional growth, organizational success, and advances the electrical power industry. Four-Day, Two-Day, and Friday-Only training registrations are also available. PowerTest26 Friday Innovative Technology Training Day – Expanded! (March 5, 2026) On Friday, Day-Five of PowerTest26, participants can now customize their experience with multiple training options designed to match their interests and goals. Choose from ten different 4-hour seminars. Friday sessions include training on transformer maintenance (Doble), power system digitization (Megger), and new technologies and maintenance best practices from Eaton, Siemens, and Schneider Electric. Sign up now for Friday’s hands-on training.

NFPA 70B Electrical Maintenance Worker Training – The Fundamentals of Safety and Electrical Testing (NETA QEMC / QEMW Training March 2-5, 2026)

The NFPA 70B Electrical Maintenance Worker training is a new series of 45-minute educational sessions on Monday, March 2nd, and 4-hour seminars on March 4th – 5th, 2026, designed to cater to the electrical power industry’s newest technicians and NETA QEMC / QEMW – Qualified Electrical Maintenance Companies and their Workers. Top-notch trainers and industry leaders will deliver instruction and insights on essential safety training, electrical power equipment maintenance, and the standards that guide our industry.

PowerTest26 PowerTalk Stage Presentation: An EPIC Conference Sneak Peek! – Featuring Three Bold Training Sessions for a Future-Ready Mindset!

EPIC – Electrical Power Innovations Conference|October 11 – 13, 2026, Fort Worth, Texas

Session 1: Emerging Tech Frontiers – Monitoring, Software, and the Digital Power Shift

Panelist experts include Stephen Cialdea, Sigma C Power Services; Pruthvish (Vish) Shah, 3M; Sheyna Reizes, OFIL; Luis Pabon, Schneider Electric; Dinesh Chhajer, Megger; and Allan Rienstra, SDT Ultrasound.

Session 2: AI and IoT – Transforming Power System Operations and Maintenance

Panelist experts include Darwin Newton, Siemens; Keon McEwin, Black & Veatch; Mark Lauby, NERC; and Kurt Brigand, IRISS

Session 3: Renewable Energy Optimizing the Future – Maintenance & Testing in Solar and Wind Generation

Presenter: Volney Naranjo, Megger

Explore the full, five-Day PowerTest 2026 Conference Agenda at powertest.org.

MARK THE DATE

PowerTest 2026 will convene on March 2 – 6, 2026 | Monday – Friday at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn.

PowerTest 2026 Registration is now open at powertest.org. Sign up by December 31, 2025, for the early bird discounts.