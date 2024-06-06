Emerging Electrical Testing Trends: Highlights from PowerTest 2024

When it comes to electrical testing, one of the industry’s leading subject matter experts in the field is Ron Widup, vice chairman, board of directors and senior advisor of technical services for Shermco Industries. He’s also on the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA) board of directors as well as the conference chair of PowerTest. In this exclusive video interview, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson sits down with Widup one on one at the PowerTest 24 Conference in Dallas in late February to not only discuss highlights from the show but also to go over key priorities of NETA’s leadership team.

Setting an attendance record this year, Widup goes over why PowerTest is drawing more and more electrical professionals, including many new first-time and international attendees. Don’t miss this quick video chat to learn how the NETA Standards improve the reliability of the power distribution network as well as create value for association members, what a NETA-accredited service firm adds to the electrical industry, and the next big things we should all watch out for this year in the world of electrical testing. Finally, Widup outlines NETA’s new strategic initiatives and areas of emphasis, including its new Electrical Power Innovations Conference (EPIC) to be held October 13-15, 2024 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas.

Many thanks to Ron for taking time out of his busy schedule at PowerTest 24 to share his expertise with the EC&M audience, emerging trends in electrical testing, and an update on key priorities from NETA’s leadership team.