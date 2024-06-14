Squeezing Out Growth: EC&M's 2024 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms Special Report

Engineering and design firms, whose work often foretells upturns or downturns in construction, might provide some of the answers. And one vital component of that industry — electrical design — is offering some mixed, though largely upbeat, signals.

Fresh insights come from companies that make up EC&M’s 2024 Top 40, an annual ranking of design engineering firms based on revenues derived from providing electrical design services in North America. In another broad survey of business conditions and sentiment, this year’s group hit a solid new, non-inflation adjusted high in collective prior-year (2023) revenues — $4.447 billion. That’s 13% higher than the $3.918 billion last year’s Top 40 secured in 2022, which was a 22% gain over the revenue reported for 2021. Still, this year’s group weighed in with comparatively muted assessments of the year as well as their realized versus expected performance (see 2024 Rankings Table).