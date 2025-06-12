An Electrical Design Surge: EC&M's 2025 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms Special Report

That might be a natural response coming off a year like 2024, which 78% of respondents said delivered a strong business climate for their firms (Fig. 1). That inched up from last year, when 76% of respondents said the 2023 business climate was strong. The recent high on that measure was reached the year before, when 91% judged the 2022 business climate as strong.

Though only one component of a business climate, revenues came in hot for this year’s Top 40. Their combined reported electrical design revenues of $5.223 billion in 2024 (the full year in which the 2025 survey results are based) set a record for this annual list (see 2025 Rankings Table). That was almost 18% higher than that reported by the 2024 Top 40, whose revenues were 13% higher than those of the prior year’s top firms. In the year prior, Top 40 collective revenues grew 22%.