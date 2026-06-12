Riding the Data Center Boom

More focus on the data center space may have come at the expense of other markets. At 35%, in line with last year but 16 points behind first-place data centers, the power/utility market got the second-most top three mentions. Health care had the third most — but fell sharply — from a 43% tie with data centers last year to 27% this year. Other top 2025 markets were government, education, manufacturing and water, all of which tapered off in mentions.

Lagging markets — those deemed “coolest” — were a little less concentrated (Table 2). Hospitality and private office again led the pack, but not as forcefully. In 2024, they were, respectively, in 38% and 34% of respondents’ top three lists; this year, they were each at 26%. Retail, tied for second with education and residential and new to the upper end of the cool list along with several others including manufacturing and renewables, also edged down, from 24% to 19%.