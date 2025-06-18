2025 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms Rankings

Despite economic uncertainty looming over the broader U.S. market, EC&M’s 2025 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms delivered a record-setting performance, posting a combined $5.223 billion in 2024 electrical design revenues — an 18% year-over-year jump. Most firms reported rising backlogs, steady demand, and confidence in continued growth as infrastructure, energy, and technology-driven projects powered ahead. Cautious optimism prevails as the industry leans on innovation and diversification to navigate potential headwinds.