2026 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms Rankings

See the rankings for the Top 40 Electrical Design Firms.
June 12, 2026
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For one key leg of that stool, the electrical design element, 2025 was another one for the record books — at least in terms of revenue for leading firms, driven in no small measure by data center work. Electrical design firms that made the cut for EC&M’s Top 40 Electrical Design Firms for 2026, based on reported 2025 electrical-only revenue, collectively brought in $5.776 billion. That marked another all-time nominal high for the annual Top 40, topping revenues firms reported for 2024 by 10.6%.

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