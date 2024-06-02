2024 Top 40 Electrical Design Firm Projects in the Spotlight

This year's Top 40 Electrical Design Firms managed to squeeze out revenue growth despite economic uncertainty. Reporting a combined electrical design revenue total of $4.447 billion in 2023 (the full year of data that the 2024 survey results are based on), respondents managed to come in 13% higher as a collective group than the year before.

For more on how these firms performed as well as comprehensive analysis on the most important factors affecting their business this year, look for EC&M’s 2024 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms Special Report, coming soon to our website and the June print issue.

In addition to the annual survey results, we also present a sample of some of the most notable electrical projects Top 40 firms worked on in 2023. Take a look at some of the most innovative project photos sent in by survey respondents, representing the diverse scope of work that helped this year’s group exceed revenue levels from the previous year.