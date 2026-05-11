Announcing EC&M’s 2026 Top 10 Electrical Design Firms

Find out more about the firms leading the industry in electrical design this year.
May 11, 2026
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From steady growth to rapid expansion, the electrical design sector continues to evolve. EC&M’s 2026 Top 40 ranking captures the leading firms at the forefront of industry growth and innovation. Compiled using electrical design revenue totals from 2025, this year’s list highlights the industry’s leading performers. Explore this photo gallery for a first glimpse at the top 10 firms making the list.

To find out more about these firms’ secrets to success, background on what solidifies their position as key players in the market, and the trends mostly likely to shape the business climate this year (including the ongoing skilled worker shortage, supply chain challenges, material price increases and lead time delays, and opportunities and obstacles to AI adoption), watch for the 2026 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms Special Report coming online soon and in the June 2026 print edition. 

The original research EC&M conducted on behalf of the Top 40 article each year is an invaluable resource for consultants, manufacturers, and electrical design and contracting firms, making it an EC&M institution readers wait for every year.

To receive the proprietary survey next year, contact Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson.  

Sponsored by Champion Fiberglass

 

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About the Author

Ellen Parson
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Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

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