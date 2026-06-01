2026 Top 40 Electrical Design Firm Projects in the Spotlight: Part 3

Some of this year's Top 40 firms share their most notable electrical projects from 2025.
June 1, 2026
2 min read
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Finishing up our project showcase with Part 3 of our 2026 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms in the spotlight gallery... The top electrical design firms in the country continued their record-setting run in 2025, with EC&M’s 2026 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms reporting combined electrical design revenue of $5.776 billion in 2025 — a 10.6% increase over the previous year. Much of that growth was driven by explosive demand in the data center sector as the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure fueled unprecedented investment in power-intensive facilities, utility upgrades, and related electrical systems work.

For more on how these firms performed as well as comprehensive analysis on the most important factors affecting their business this year, look for EC&M’s 2026 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms Special Report coming in the June print issue and online. In addition to the annual survey results, we also present a snapshot of some of the most notable electrical projects Top 40 firms worked on in 2025. Scroll through Part 1 and Part 2 of the gallery to see some of the most innovative project photos submitted by this year’s Top 40 firms, representing the diverse range of complex and high-profile work that helped drive another banner year for the industry.

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