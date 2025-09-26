EC&M On Air — The 2025 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms: A Conversation with Top 40 Executives

Ellen Parson discusses industry trends and how to tackle current challenges head on with Top 40 executives Darin Anderson of Salas O'Brien and Matt Goss of CDM Smith.
Sept. 26, 2025
ID 15014740 © OnAir2 | Dreamstime.com
Microphone Interview. Radio studio with focus on the microphone and the interview about to unfold. Images features illuminated On Air sign and wave form monitor.

In Episode 83 of EC&M On Air, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson discusses key insights from some of this year's Top 40 electrical design firm executives. This conversation features Darin Anderson, CEO & chairman of Salas O'Brien, and Matt Goss, senior vice president of CDM Smith. They discuss industry trends, secrets to success, and current challenges facing electrical design firms — and how they're addressing those challenges head on. 

About the Author

Ellen Parson
Email

Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

