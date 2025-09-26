EC&M On Air — The 2025 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms: A Conversation with Top 40 Executives
In Episode 83 of EC&M On Air, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson discusses key insights from some of this year's Top 40 electrical design firm executives. This conversation features Darin Anderson, CEO & chairman of Salas O'Brien, and Matt Goss, senior vice president of CDM Smith. They discuss industry trends, secrets to success, and current challenges facing electrical design firms — and how they're addressing those challenges head on.
Sign up for EC&M Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.