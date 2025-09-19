Amped Up: EC&M’s 2025 Top 50 Electrical Contractors Special Report

All but three of the 50 firms that make up EC&M’s 2025 Top 50 Electrical Contractors (see Rankings Table) — a distinction based on prior year revenues reported in its annual proprietary survey — posted revenue gains for 2024, helping keep a recent string of record-setting years for the Top 50 alive (see Historical Trends Chart). Double-digit gains proliferated, several topping 50%, indicative of broad high demand for their services in a building boom taking its cues from a largely strong and resilient economic backdrop and the steady march of nothing short of a revolution in digital technology.

Most Top 50 firms rated 2024 a solid year on several key measures. But it was one in which both persistent and fresh challenges complicated the picture. From labor shortages and inflated material prices to project design and execution lapses to a lack of clarity on funding and the integration of new technologies, contractors had to again navigate seemingly rising levels of uncertainty and change.

And on that score, there’s likely no light at the end of the tunnel. Moving through early 2025, contractors were expressing some caution about the future, stemming from worries about the impact of a grab-bag of newly or increasingly relevant economic factors, some linked to policy priorities of a frenetic Trump administration: tariffs, trade, immigration, interest rates, energy, taxes, regulation and artificial intelligence. See “The Impact of Economic Policy Uncertainty on the Electrical Industry.”