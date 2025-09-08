2025 Top 50 Electrical Contractors’ Project Spotlight — Part 3

More of this year's Top 50 electrical contractors share details on their most notable projects from 2024.
Sept. 8, 2025

In this last installment of EC&M's Top 50 Electrical Contractors' projects in the spotlight, check out the cool jobs these leading companies have been working on over the past year. And look for the 2025 EC&M Top 50 Electrical Contractors Special Report, available soon in the September 2025 print issue and online.

Part 3 of this photo gallery features projects from MYR Group and its subsidiaries, Power Design, Quanta Services, and TC Electric. Photos are shown in alphabetical order by company name.

Check out Part 1 and and Part 2 of the Top 50 projects in the spotlight galleries.

About the Author

Email

Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

