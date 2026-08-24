EC&M’s 2026 Top 20 Electrical Contractors

EC&M’s 2026 Top 50 Electrical Contractors didn’t just set another revenue record this year — they blew past it. Collectively posting $80.4 billion in 2025 revenue — a whopping 40% increase over the previous year’s total — this year’s leading electrical contractors capitalized on an unprecedented wave of data center and power infrastructure construction while continuing to navigate labor shortages, rising material costs, supply chain constraints, and project delays.

This photo gallery offers a sneak peek at the companies that made it into the Top 20 spots, listed in descending order and based on their 2025 electrical sales data. To find out more about the driving forces behind the key players in the electrical contracting business, look for the 2026 Top 50 Electrical Contractors and Rankings List coming in the September 2026 print issue and online.

The original research EC&M conducted to create the Top 50 article each year has become an invaluable resource for consultants, manufacturers, and electrical design and contracting firms, making it an EC&M institution. To get on the list to receive the survey for next year, contact Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson at 816-560-6448 or [email protected].