Rosendin Intensifies ASC Student Competition with Demanding Electrical Challenge

“I participated in ASC’s competition while I was attending Sacramento State and have carried industry-specific skills that I learned with me ever since. I am proud to support Rosendin’s efforts as a sponsor of the electrical challenge to contribute to the development of the next generation of builders,” said Clark in the press release. “Most universities are teaching general construction, but this competition gives students a chance to dig into specialty contracting and that gives them a huge advantage when talking to recruiters and even after they start their careers.”

The 37th annual ASC Student Competition and Construction Management Conference hosted over 1,700 students on 233 teams representing 55 universities. The event also connected students with 190 companies offering internships and career opportunities. This annual competition provides industry professionals with the ability to see how students react under pressure and meet students face-to-face to see if they are a good fit for a company.

The Associated Schools of Construction is the professional association for the development and advancement of construction education. Student teams lead by 128 faculty coaches also competed in categories such as Integrated Projects, Virtual Design & Construction, Sustainable Building, Preconstruction Services, and Project Management.