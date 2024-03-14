Rosendin Intensifies ASC Student Competition with Demanding Electrical Challenge

Rosendin recently gave college students one of the toughest challenges yet in an electrical competition by asking students for solutions to fix a challenging commercial project. Three teams were declared as winners of the 2024 Associated Schools of Construction (ASC) Regions 6 & 7 Student Competition’s Electrical Challenge.
Ferris State University secured first place, successfully working together as a cohesive unit to demonstrate a working understanding of job cost, planned vs. actual scheduling, financial forecasting, and how project issues impact the financial outcome of construction projects. The team from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, took second place, and Oregon State University placed third.
Rosendin’s Electrical Problem challenged 15 student teams to assume the roles of project managers taking over a 30-acre commercial development with multiple buildings that are only 25% complete and facing problems. Students were tasked with developing solutions to try to overcome problems like supply chain issues and workforce shortages.
“Our challenge this year was developed to give students real world experience in the commercial building industry and insight into problems they will be solving as they start their careers,” said Brandon Stephens, Rosendin vice president and ASC Electrical Challenge judge. “The key difference in this year’s challenge was that there was no solution. The challenge put the students under pressure to handle a project in distress and the winners found the best way to explain to judges why their project could not meet its goals.”
As a former student at Boise State University, Stephens was an ASC competitor himself. Now as a professional in the industry, Stephens finds it important to test students’ communication and teamwork skills to see how they would handle a difficult project. He is among several Rosendin professionals who participated in the ASC challenge as students and returned as judges, along with Rob Clark, Rosendin senior project manager.
“I participated in ASC’s competition while I was attending Sacramento State and have carried industry-specific skills that I learned with me ever since. I am proud to support Rosendin’s efforts as a sponsor of the electrical challenge to contribute to the development of the next generation of builders,” said Clark in the press release. “Most universities are teaching general construction, but this competition gives students a chance to dig into specialty contracting and that gives them a huge advantage when talking to recruiters and even after they start their careers.”
The 37th annual ASC Student Competition and Construction Management Conference hosted over 1,700 students on 233 teams representing 55 universities. The event also connected students with 190 companies offering internships and career opportunities. This annual competition provides industry professionals with the ability to see how students react under pressure and meet students face-to-face to see if they are a good fit for a company.
The Associated Schools of Construction is the professional association for the development and advancement of construction education. Student teams lead by 128 faculty coaches also competed in categories such as Integrated Projects, Virtual Design & Construction, Sustainable Building, Preconstruction Services, and Project Management.