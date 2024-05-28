  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. Training

    Wesco Launches Scholarship Program to Support Next Generation of Tradespeople

    May 28, 2024
    In partnership with IEC and ELECTRI, $200,000 scholarship awarded to students entering skilled trades

    Wesco International, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions, recently announced a scholarship program as part of Wesco Cares, its corporate philanthropy program, to support the next generation of tradespeople. In partnership with Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) as well as ELECTRI International, an electrical construction foundation established by the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), the $200,000 scholarship will be awarded to students entering skilled trades in the U.S. electrical industry.

    According to the press release, the new scholarship program underscores Wesco’s commitment to the electrical industry. “At Wesco, we believe people are our greatest asset, and the hard-working individuals who power progress are the heart of our industry,” said John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We recognize the significant impact the skilled trade labor shortage is having on our contractor customers and their ability to execute construction projects on time and on budget. In support of our commitment to the electrical industry, we are honored to present these two scholarship funds to IEC as well as ELECTRI to strengthen the talent pipeline and increase the labor pool for contractors.”

    IEC and ELECTRI are advocates of the electrical industry and are both committed to supporting the next generation of contractors. According to the release, by helping to reduce the financial costs associated with trade school and apprenticeship expenses, the scholarship program encourages interest in the trades and contributes to an increase in skilled labor. “The IEC Scholarship will allow me to focus on my studies and career, keeping workers safe by understanding electrical concepts and practical applications. I am so very grateful to have received this scholarship and will continue to work diligently to be successful in my training as an apprentice,” said Jennifer Calloway, IEC Scholarship recipient. 

    To learn more about how you can apply for the Wesco Cares scholarship program, visit here.

