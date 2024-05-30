How Apprenticeships Promote Diversity in the Electrical Industry

Electricians are highlighted in a couple of new studies examining the mounting challenge of finding enough workers in the skilled trades.

New McKinsey & Co. research into the growing skilled trades labor squeeze ranks electrician near the top on a list of trades employers will find difficult to keep filled over the next decade. And new research commissioned by the U.S. Department of Labor on the role of apprenticeships in promoting diversity in construction shows electrical apprenticeships have by far the highest enrollment and the lowest starting wage, but unexpectedly strong representation by women, Blacks, and Hispanics.

Both studies speak from different angles to growing construction industry unease about the ability to recruit, replace, hire, and retain qualified workers.

Focusing on a blend of new job openings, retiring workers, job/career changers, loss of experienced workers, and recruiting/training challenges, the McKinsey report predicts that hiring to fill a dozen “critical” skilled trade roles (like electrician) will be all-consuming work. Analyzing U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, McKinsey predicts annual hires for those roles between 2022 and 2032 will average almost 585,000 — some 22 times more than the expected annual net new jobs average of 26,600.

“This extraordinary rate of churn could cost companies more than $5.3 billion every year in talent acquisition and training costs alone,” the report states. “The additional lost productivity as new talent is brought up to speed could amount to significantly more.”

It identified electricians as a skilled role that will likely suffer from comparatively high churn. By 2032, it’s estimated that there will be 812,000 electricians employed, up from an estimated 763,000 in 2022. But by that year, only 72,000 will have been in that role continuously from 2022. Retirements requiring replacements will number 230,00, while 460,000 slots will have to be continually filled because of job and career changers. Net new jobs will number 50,000. In sum, 740,000 jobs will result from new hires (Fig. 1).