Call for Speakers Now Open for IEC's SPARK 2025

The Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) announced that the Call for Content for IEC SPARK 2025 is now open to all professionals within the electrical industry. This premier event, dedicated to advancing the electrical contracting field, invites industry experts, innovators, and thought leaders to submit proposals for educational sessions.

About SPARK

IEC SPARK is a leading gathering for electrical contracting professionals, offering opportunities for education, networking, and innovation. The event empowers attendees to excel in their businesses and careers through curated educational sessions and hands-on experiences.

Call for Content Details

Submission period: January 16 – March 7, 2025

IEC is looking for topics around:

Business Development: Strategies for growth, leadership, and financial success

Workforce Development: Recruitment, apprenticeship, and career advancement

Emerging Technologies: AI integration, renewable energy, and digital transformation

Safety: Risk management, regulatory updates, and mental health awareness

IEC Chapter Staff Community: Member engagement, advocacy, and team

building



Learning Formats

Future Ready Forum (30 Minutes): A TED-style talk exploring a single idea with practical tips

Learning Lab (60 Minutes): A formal presentation by one or two content leaders

Panel Discussion (60–90 Minutes): Unscripted conversation with a moderator and two to three speakers

Debate (45 Minutes): Two experts presenting competing theses followed by

structured refutation

Submission Guidelines

Individuals may submit up to two proposals.

Accepted speakers are required to register at a discounted rate and cover their travel and accommodation expenses.

Notifications of acceptance will be sent end of April 2025.

How to Submit