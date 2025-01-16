  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. Training

    Call for Speakers Now Open for IEC's SPARK 2025

    Jan. 16, 2025
    IEC SPARK 2025 is looking for industry experts and thought leaders to submit proposals.

    The Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) announced that the Call for Content for IEC SPARK 2025 is now open to all professionals within the electrical industry. This premier event, dedicated to advancing the electrical contracting field, invites industry experts, innovators, and thought leaders to submit proposals for educational sessions.

    About SPARK

    IEC SPARK is a leading gathering for electrical contracting professionals, offering opportunities for education, networking, and innovation. The event empowers attendees to excel in their businesses and careers through curated educational sessions and hands-on experiences.

    Call for Content Details

    Submission period: January 16 – March 7, 2025

    IEC is looking for topics around:  

    • Business Development: Strategies for growth, leadership, and financial success
    • Workforce Development: Recruitment, apprenticeship, and career advancement
    • Emerging Technologies: AI integration, renewable energy, and digital transformation
    • Safety: Risk management, regulatory updates, and mental health awareness
    • IEC Chapter Staff Community: Member engagement, advocacy, and team 
      building 


    Learning Formats

    • Future Ready Forum (30 Minutes): A TED-style talk exploring a single idea with practical tips
    • Learning Lab (60 Minutes): A formal presentation by one or two content leaders
    • Panel Discussion (60–90 Minutes): Unscripted conversation with a moderator and two to three speakers
    • Debate (45 Minutes): Two experts presenting competing theses followed by 
      structured refutation

    Submission Guidelines

    • Individuals may submit up to two proposals.
    • Accepted speakers are required to register at a discounted rate and cover their travel and accommodation expenses.
    • Notifications of acceptance will be sent end of April 2025.

    How to Submit

    • Review the Call for Content (CFC) Guide available on iecspark.com/call-forcontent.
    • Prepare your proposal, focusing on innovative and actionable insights.
    • Complete the submission form at iecspark.com/call-for-content.

