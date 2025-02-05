IEC Announces 2024 National Award Honorees

The Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) announced the 2024 National Award recipients. Due to the cancellation of SPARK: The Electrician's Expo in October 2024, these awards were presented at the 2025 IEC Business Summit in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together top industry leaders to celebrate excellence in the electrical field.

The 2024 IEC National Awards spotlight those who have set new benchmarks in excellence across various categories, including individual, achievement, chapter performance, community service, and emerging leadership within the electrical field.

The submissions for this year's awards were carefully reviewed by an expert panel of leaders in the electrical industry, including Bret Martin, Marilyn Akers-Stansbury, Erik Brandenburg, Shawn Corrigan, Marissa Esposito, Nathan Fuller, Todd Hawkins, Cara Herbstritt, Brian Hines, Caleb Hunter, Robbie Jones, Eric Peralez, Natasha Sherwood, Barbara Tipton, Jonnie Vallar, and Kristi Wickard, ensuring that the winners reflect the highest standards of excellence.

The full list of winners can be found on IEC's website.