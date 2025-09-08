NEMA Unveils New Resource To Educate Consumers About Electrical Safety for Home Construction

With American consumers increasingly favoring energy efficient, all-electric homes, it’s important for electrical contractors to help their customers understand best practices for electrical safety and technology in residential construction and renovation projects. With that in mind, a task force of electrical experts with the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) has developed a toolkit to further aid contractors in the education process.

The Electrical Contractor’s Toolkit is designed specifically as a resource for use by electrical contractors, electricians and businesses in the electrical services industry to help communicate factual and up-to-date information regarding electrical safety; proactive tips to keep homeowners safe; the importance of electrical fire prevention technology and requirements; and the affordability of electrical protection.

Content provided for free in the communications kit includes:

Homeowner’s Guide to Preventing Electrical Fires

Proactive Prevention

Arc-Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Fact Sheet

FAQ

Infographic

Tripping Guide

Website and Social Media Content + Photos

“Our hope is the electrical community will consider utilizing these materials in their customer communications including print, online and social channels, helping to further educate the public about the importance of making sure their homes are protected and in compliance with National Electrical Code® requirements,” said Ashley Bryant Kees, chair of the NEMA LVDE AFCI Task Force.

“Many customers may know about smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, but fewer know about AFCI requirements and how the devices detect and stop dangerous arcing in damaged wiring behind walls and in damaged electrical cords or appliances. Proactively installing this circuit breaker technology, along with following simple electrical safety tips, can help ensure whole house life safety protection for decades to come,” added Kees.

The toolkit is being distributed nationwide to electrical industry groups to share with members and is also available to download for free at https://tinyurl.com/ECToolkitDownload. More information on AFCIs can be found at www.AFCISafety.org