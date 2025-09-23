NEMA Launches Career Development Platform

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) announced NEMA Academy, a new online learning platform designed to strengthen technical training and workforce development across the electroindustry.

U.S. electrical manufacturers have invested more than $185 billion since 2018 to increase domestic manufacturing. As they build the electrified economy of the future, it is essential to create a workforce with the skills to meet growing demand for electrical infrastructure and technologies. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 462,000 manufacturing jobs are unfilled in 2025.

The future of manufacturing demands a workforce skilled in robotics, AI, digital tools, and industrial automation, and NEMA Academy is designed to meet that need, according to the press release. Built for professionals at every stage of their careers, the platform provides access to more than 1,400 education and certification opportunities in multiple languages. Courses span a range of topics, including NEMA standards, policy issues, supply chain resilience, emergency preparedness, lighting, and more.

In addition to NEMA Academy, NEMA recently announced a partnership with VIPER Transitions focused on connecting transitioning U.S. service members, veterans, and military spouses who have transferable technical and operational skills with opportunities for civilian careers in various segments of the domestic electrical industry.

NEMA also is working with Congress to advance comprehensive workforce development legislation to ensure long-term support for the electrical industry’s workforce. The bipartisan Veterans Energy Transition (VET) Act aims to help match veterans with a range of technical and operational skills with the manufacturers of critical electrical equipment and components.