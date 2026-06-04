Apprenticeship: Learn Your Trade. Grow Your Skill. Build Your Future.

As the demand for skilled labor continues to grow, construction remains an excellent industry for steady career opportunities. A leading electrical subcontractor throughout New England and the Southeast for nearly five decades, Wayne J. Griffin Electric, Inc. (Griffin Electric) is proud to have opened the door for many to start on the pathway to a fulfilling career in construction through its in-house Apprenticeship Training Program. For more than thirty years, the company’s program has guided and prepared many apprentices in pursuit of their licensure to transition into electrician and telecom technician roles, and beyond. Apprenticeship has been a vital component of the company’s success, and Griffin Electric is proud to have a direct hand in shaping future leaders of the construction industry. Its commitment to deliver superior workmanship for its clients and project partners is directly related to the value it places on cultivating highly skilled craftspeople and professionals. And with many ongoing and upcoming high-profile projects to look forward to across each of its five regions, the company is growing and has exciting employment opportunities in both the office and field.

The company’s in-house Apprenticeship Training Program is a debt-free alternative option to traditional schooling. Fully accredited by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), the program is offered on-site at its Holliston, MA headquarters and each of its regional office locations in Pelham, AL; Doraville, GA; Charlotte, NC; and Raleigh-Durham, NC. The four-year program consists of 600 hours of classroom instruction and 8,000 hours of on-the-job training, ensuring that apprentices will be well-prepared to “Learn Your Trade. Grow Your Skill. Build Your Future.” With hundreds of ongoing projects at any given time, apprentices work on a wide range of projects varying in size, scope, and across different job categories. This combination of classroom learning, hands-on training, and direct experience working on jobsites provides apprentices with the experience needed to launch successful careers.

While enrolled in the program, apprentices not only receive excellent compensation and benefits, but are also eligible for wage increases every six months, based on grades and work performance. The program is also an approved training site by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Through employment with Griffin Electric, and satisfactory participation and progress in the Apprenticeship Training Program, veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces may be entitled to receive a monthly stipend from the VA through the Post-9/11 GI Bill to help meet the cost of everyday expenses.