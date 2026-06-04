Apprenticeship: Learn Your Trade. Grow Your Skill. Build Your Future.
Key Highlights
- Griffin Electric has operated its in-house Apprenticeship Training Program for over three decades.
- The four-year Apprenticeship Training Program is a debt-free alternative option to traditional schooling.
- The company has exciting employment opportunities across each of its five regions.
- Currently looking to add a Technical Training Specialist – Electrical to its growing Apprenticeship team.
- A proud merit shop, it strives to provide employees with opportunities to learn and grow.
As the demand for skilled labor continues to grow, construction remains an excellent industry for steady career opportunities. A leading electrical subcontractor throughout New England and the Southeast for nearly five decades, Wayne J. Griffin Electric, Inc. (Griffin Electric) is proud to have opened the door for many to start on the pathway to a fulfilling career in construction through its in-house Apprenticeship Training Program. For more than thirty years, the company’s program has guided and prepared many apprentices in pursuit of their licensure to transition into electrician and telecom technician roles, and beyond. Apprenticeship has been a vital component of the company’s success, and Griffin Electric is proud to have a direct hand in shaping future leaders of the construction industry. Its commitment to deliver superior workmanship for its clients and project partners is directly related to the value it places on cultivating highly skilled craftspeople and professionals. And with many ongoing and upcoming high-profile projects to look forward to across each of its five regions, the company is growing and has exciting employment opportunities in both the office and field.
The company’s in-house Apprenticeship Training Program is a debt-free alternative option to traditional schooling. Fully accredited by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), the program is offered on-site at its Holliston, MA headquarters and each of its regional office locations in Pelham, AL; Doraville, GA; Charlotte, NC; and Raleigh-Durham, NC. The four-year program consists of 600 hours of classroom instruction and 8,000 hours of on-the-job training, ensuring that apprentices will be well-prepared to “Learn Your Trade. Grow Your Skill. Build Your Future.” With hundreds of ongoing projects at any given time, apprentices work on a wide range of projects varying in size, scope, and across different job categories. This combination of classroom learning, hands-on training, and direct experience working on jobsites provides apprentices with the experience needed to launch successful careers.
While enrolled in the program, apprentices not only receive excellent compensation and benefits, but are also eligible for wage increases every six months, based on grades and work performance. The program is also an approved training site by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Through employment with Griffin Electric, and satisfactory participation and progress in the Apprenticeship Training Program, veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces may be entitled to receive a monthly stipend from the VA through the Post-9/11 GI Bill to help meet the cost of everyday expenses.
The company is invested in building future leaders, and as a proud merit shop aims to provide employees with every opportunity to learn and grow. Throughout the year, it offers a comprehensive collection of personal and career development opportunities through a mix of both in-person and virtual training sessions. These education and training opportunities are open to all employees on a voluntary-basis. Team members are empowered to take their careers in their own hands so they can create the future they see for themselves, and the company will always do what it can to help support them along the way. Thanks to its partnership with local colleges, the company is also proud to offer an associate degree program for electrical and telecom graduates of its Apprenticeship Program who have achieved their license. More than 70% of the cost of tuition is covered by the company and participants will have earned nearly half of the credits needed towards their degree by having completed its Apprenticeship Program.
Griffin Electric prides itself as being “5 Regions, 1 Team” and offers cross-region, temporary assignment opportunities for employees to take their career to the next level while also being able to support team members in other regional locations. This is a particularly unique opportunity for apprentices to not only explore a new part of the country, but also to gain valuable exposure to different types of high-profile projects. Many apprentices have taken advantage of these opportunities to broaden their experience and sharpen their skills.
Part of what makes Griffin Electric so strong is its people, and the Apprenticeship Training Program is backed by a dedicated team of instructors and staff who make it all possible. Among the many employment opportunities available, the company is currently looking to add a Technical Training Specialist – Electrical to its growing Apprenticeship team. This position will work with a team to support the curriculum development of the program and be involved in developing and presenting technical training to support career development.
Griffin Electric is proud of the team it has built over nearly five decades and remains grateful to “Work with the Best. Be the Best.” To learn more about joining the Griffin Electric team and exploring its employment opportunities, including the Technical Training Specialist – Electrical position, please visit waynejgriffinelectric.com/careers/open-positions/, call its recruiting hotline at 800-421-0151, or email your resume to [email protected].
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