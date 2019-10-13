Skip navigation
female STEM engineer gorondenkoff/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Training

Eaton and Her Spark Launch Event to Bridge Gender Gap in Manufacturing

Companies to address labor shortage and encourage high school students to pursue careers in manufacturing, engineering and other STEM fields

There’s no question manufacturers are in need of skilled workers. In fact, nearly 70% of manufacturers cited the inability to find skilled workers as a top challenge in the 2019 Third Quarter Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey from the National Association of Manufacturers. Beyond that, women are underrepresented in manufacturing and other STEM careers — women comprise approximately half of the workforce but are less than one-third of manufacturing workers, according to a recent report from IndustryWeek.

To help bridge this gap, Eaton and Raleigh, N.C.-based non-profit company Her Spark recently joined forces to co-host a student tour at Eaton’s Raleigh Plant Operations facility on October 22 from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. The event is a part of Eaton’s celebration of Manufacturing Month that will introduce high school students to modern manufacturing and the many career paths that contribute to the industry.

The event, which is open to all high school students in the greater Raleigh area, will include a tour of the facility, an overview of manufacturing career opportunities from Eaton employees (including internships, co-ops and leadership development programs), dinner, and the opportunity to ask Eaton employees questions about their work and the facility.

A free shuttle will be available from Research Triangle Park to Eaton’s RPO Facility, located at 3301 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh, N.C. Visit the website to register for the tour.

TAGS: Construction Maintenance, Repair & Operations
