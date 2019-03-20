Extended Reality Spreads Its Wings

Reality — at least at the level it’s perceived and stipulated to by humans — may no longer be a state sufficient enough on its own to engage with elements of the physical world. That’s a “deep” notion on a philosophical level, perhaps something for students of metaphysics and human consciousness to ponder. But on a practical level, it speaks to a very tangible revolution taking place in how the experienced world is being transformed.
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments