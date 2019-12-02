Skip navigation
Menu
Griffin Electric National Apprenticeship Week 2019_web.jpg
Training

Griffin Electric Celebrates 5th Annual National Apprenticeship Week

Project foremen at each of Griffin’s 200+ active job sites treated their crew members to lunch.

For the fifth straight year, Wayne J. Griffin Electric, Inc. (Griffin Electric), an electrical subcontractor throughout New England and the Southeast for more than four decades, participated in the U.S. Department of Labor’s National Apprenticeship Week. The annual federal initiative is an opportunity for businesses, communities, and educators to showcase their apprenticeship programs and their support for apprenticeship.

In recognition of its in-house Apprenticeship Training Program and the hard-working men and women who are enrolled, Griffin Electric celebrated National Apprenticeship Week at each of its five office locations in Holliston, Mass.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Charlotte, N.C.; Pelham, Ala.; and Duluth, Ga.

Related: Griffin Electric Marks Its First 40 Years

The company commenced the week with a series of raffles, giveaways, and a special luncheon for students during Saturday classes. Additionally, project foremen at each of Griffin’s 200+ active job sites treated their crew members to lunch during the week in gratitude of their apprentices and the licensed electricians who help mentor them.

Griffin Electric’s free Apprenticeship Training Program has helped prepare hundreds for careers in the electrical trade for more than a quarter of a century. The program is accredited by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and is designated as an approved training site by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Throughout the school year, classroom and hands-on instruction takes place in the 27,500 sq ft of dedicated training space that is part of Griffin’s headquarters in Holliston, Mass., and on-site at each of the company’s regional offices. In addition to 600 hours of classroom instruction, Griffin’s apprentices benefit from on-the-job learning, where they earn wages and benefits while gaining 8,000 hours of practical field experience under the supervision of a licensed journeyperson.

For more information, visit www.waynejgriffinelectric.com.

TAGS: Construction
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
IEC Logo Oct. 2019_large.jpg
IEC Announces Winners of 2019 Apprentice of the Year Competition
Oct 21, 2019
classroom instruction
NECA/IBEW Local 145 Offers Hands-On Apprentice Training
Oct 17, 2019
JATC Apprenticeship Program 2019 Graduates
Electrical Apprenticeship Program Celebrates 2019 Graduates
Jun 19, 2019
closed sign on chalkboard
Faith Technologies Invites College Students to Apply for Tuition-Free Apprenticeship Programs
Dec 19, 2018