Griffin Electric Celebrates 5th Annual National Apprenticeship Week

For the fifth straight year, Wayne J. Griffin Electric, Inc. (Griffin Electric), an electrical subcontractor throughout New England and the Southeast for more than four decades, participated in the U.S. Department of Labor’s National Apprenticeship Week. The annual federal initiative is an opportunity for businesses, communities, and educators to showcase their apprenticeship programs and their support for apprenticeship.

In recognition of its in-house Apprenticeship Training Program and the hard-working men and women who are enrolled, Griffin Electric celebrated National Apprenticeship Week at each of its five office locations in Holliston, Mass.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Charlotte, N.C.; Pelham, Ala.; and Duluth, Ga.

The company commenced the week with a series of raffles, giveaways, and a special luncheon for students during Saturday classes. Additionally, project foremen at each of Griffin’s 200+ active job sites treated their crew members to lunch during the week in gratitude of their apprentices and the licensed electricians who help mentor them.

Griffin Electric’s free Apprenticeship Training Program has helped prepare hundreds for careers in the electrical trade for more than a quarter of a century. The program is accredited by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and is designated as an approved training site by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Throughout the school year, classroom and hands-on instruction takes place in the 27,500 sq ft of dedicated training space that is part of Griffin’s headquarters in Holliston, Mass., and on-site at each of the company’s regional offices. In addition to 600 hours of classroom instruction, Griffin’s apprentices benefit from on-the-job learning, where they earn wages and benefits while gaining 8,000 hours of practical field experience under the supervision of a licensed journeyperson.

