Villa Rica IEC Atlanta training center
Inside view of the Villa Rica IEC Atlanta training center.
Training

IEC Atlanta Opens Two New Training Locations

One location will serve the city’s east side and the other will serve the west side

IEC is opening two new training locations to better serve the Atlanta area for first- and second-year apprentices. Villa Rica will serve the west side at 65 Industrial Ct., Villa Rica, Ga 30180; and Conyers will serve those located on the east side at the Rockdale Career Academy at 1064 Culpepper Dr., Conyers, Ga 30094. Classes will begin August 7 and 8 during the 2019-2020 school year.

Depending on how soon IEC contractors register their employees, IEC will place them at the location that works best for them. Registration deadline is June 28, 2019. For questions about the new locations, contact [email protected] ga.org.

For more information, visit https://iecatlantaga.org/

 

