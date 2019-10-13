IEC Launches Greater Nashville Chapter

Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), Arlington, Va., recently announced the launch of its newest chapter in the Greater Nashville area. Boasting an initial roster of nearly a dozen contractor member companies and 65 first-year apprentices from across the area, the Middle Tennessee IEC Chapter will continue the mission of the national organization by providing networking opportunities and fostering career and leadership development to members who work in and around the electrical industry.

Perry Patterson, Team Electrical Contracting, Inc., has been named president of the new chapter. The nine-member board also includes: Jep Harr, Co-Chair, Justin deGraauw, Secretary, deGraauw Harr Electric; Michael Towrey, Treasurer, FZCORP; Richard Coles, TEAM Electrical Contracting Inc.; RJ Lillibridge, Enterprise Solutions LLC.; Steven David, Romanoff Group; Graham McBride, State Systems; and Bonnie Duncan Patterson, TEAM Electrical Contracting Inc.

"Every day, more and more merit-shop contractors join the electrical & systems industry, but the reality is that we're still a small percentage of the workforce, so there's a need for a support system," Patterson said. "This association is essential for the Greater Nashville area because not only do we have a huge industry presence here but also because contractors working in this field can educate each other, support one another, and even just appreciate the challenges we as electrical contractors face in both the industry and in the workforce at large."

Membership for the Middle Tennessee IEC Chapter is open to merit-shop electrical contractors who work in the electrical field other affiliated careers. For more information or to join, visit the organization’s website.