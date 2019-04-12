Jimmy Garoppolo to Participate in SkillsUSA National Signing Day

NFL quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has signed on to participate in SkillsUSA and Klein Tools first-ever National Signing Day on May 8, 2019. Jimmy and his father, Tony Garoppolo, a recently retired career electrician, will be attending the Silicon Valley Career Technical Education in San Jose, Calif., one of the approximately 300 schools participating in this special event, to celebrate high school seniors signing "letters of intent" for a career in the skilled trades.

"Just like Signing Day is an unforgettable moment for high school athletes, it is just as important for students who choose to pursue ongoing technical education. My father, an electrician for over 40 years, supported me and my family with a stable and rewarding career. Having witnessed firsthand the hard work, skill and dedication it takes to be an electrician, I applaud the students who are taking that next step to a gratifying career in the skilled trades," says Jimmy Garoppolo.

On National Signing Day, thousands of high school seniors across the nation will be recognized for their decision to pursue a career in residential wiring, building trades and renovations, HVAC, or plumbing. In a style similar to "National Signing Day" events for high school student athletes, Klein Tools will host Facebook Live segments showcasing seniors announcing their career plans and signing "letters of intent" for a job offer, apprenticeship, or advanced technical training. Garoppolo and his father will be interacting with students across the country via live video feed on Klein Tools' Facebook page.

"As an electrician, I'm excited to be part of this first-ever special day and spread the message on how satisfying a longtime career in the skilled trades can be," says Tony Garoppolo. "I remember when Jimmy participated in his Signing Day and the excitement that came with it. It is great to partner with SkillsUSA and Klein Tools to support aspiring students joining the trades. These students should be especially proud as they sign their letters of intent and prepare for their lifelong careers."

"We are thrilled Jimmy and Tony Garoppolo are partnering with us for this national inaugural event recognizing the tradespeople of our future. Together, we will be able to generate awareness of the many benefits a career in the skilled trades offers, especially among today's younger workforce. And together, with our partner SkillsUSA, we will be able to help to contribute to closing the major skills gap facing our country today," adds Klein Tools Co-President Mark Klein.

More information on National Signing Day events and participating schools can be found at www.kleintools.com/nsd.