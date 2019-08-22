Skip navigation
Labeling Electrical Conduits the Right Way

Tips for how to label tubing and conduit correctly.

Thoroughly labeled electrical conduit helps save electrical professionals time when troubleshooting, improves safety, increases efficiency, and helps avoid costly mix-ups. Are there standards for labeling electrical conduit? Not specifically. However, ANSI A13.1, Standard for the Identification of Pipes, provides the label and text sizes that are appropriate for labeling electrical conduit.

TAGS: Safety Construction
