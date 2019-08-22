Labeling Electrical Conduits the Right Way

Thoroughly labeled electrical conduit helps save electrical professionals time when troubleshooting, improves safety, increases efficiency, and helps avoid costly mix-ups. Are there standards for labeling electrical conduit? Not specifically. However, ANSI A13.1, Standard for the Identification of Pipes, provides the label and text sizes that are appropriate for labeling electrical conduit.
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments