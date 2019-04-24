Massachusetts Amendments Session for the Boston 2020 Code Change Conference

The Massachusetts Amendments Session is applicable for electricians and electrical contractors practicing in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and in the states of Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine (among others) who desire licensing certification for the 2020 National Electrical Code change cycle. A 3-hour professional development recognition will be issued for those that complete this evening session. The Massachusetts Amendments session will be held on the evening of the first day of the 2-day EC&M Boston Code Change Conference.

Royal Sonesta Boston, 40 Edwin H. Land Blvd., Cambridge, MA 02142

$125 (includes a light dinner prior to the start of the session).

(913) 967-1865

